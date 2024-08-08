Fortis set to buy back PE stake in diagnostic arm Agilus for Rs 1,780 crore

Fortis Healthcare is set to acquire a 31 per cent stake held by PE players in its diagnostic arm Agilus Diagnostics for Rs 1,780 crore, valuing Agilus at Rs 5,700 crore. The PEs are selling their stake by exercising a put option.

Fortis has already received a letter from NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC (NJBIF) in this regard for a 15.86 per cent stake valued at Rs 905 crore. The letters from the remaining PE investors - International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Resurgence PE Investments Limited, formerly known as Avigo PE Investments Limited - are expected to come by August 13. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At Rs 5,700 crore, the deal values Agilus at 20-times of FY26 expected EV/Ebitda. Nuvama analysts noted that the acquisition would be funded by debt – Rs 1,500 crore debt at a 10-10.5 per cent rate. This could pressurise margins, they said.

Fortis’ diagnostic arm Agilus has posted net revenues of Rs 309.6 crore in Q1 FY25 with an Ebitda of Rs 55.5 crore and a margin of 18 per cent.

India’s largest diagnostic player, Dr Lal Pathlabs, has a market cap of Rs 26,669.89 crore as of August 8, 2024. It posted revenues of Rs 534 crore in Q1 FY25. Another major diagnostic player, Metropolis Healthcare, has a market cap of Rs 10,575.16 crore as of August 8, 2024. Metropolis had posted Q4 FY24 revenues of Rs 292.27 crore and FY24 revenues of Rs 1,103.43 crore.

In a stock exchange notification, Fortis said that PE investors - NJBIF, IFC, and Resurgence PE Investments – have certain exit rights in respect to their shareholding in Agilus, including exit through the exercise of a put option by August 13, 2024, at fair market value in accordance with the processes and terms set out in the shareholders' agreement dated June 12, 2012.

More From This Section

Fortis Healthcare informed the exchanges that they have received a letter on August 7 in respect of the exercise of the put option right by NJBIF for 12.43 mn equity shares, equivalent to a 15.86 per cent equity stake by them in Agilus for Rs 905 crore. “The company is in the process of assessing and taking all necessary steps as required to comply with its contractual obligations under the shareholders’ agreement, subject to applicable law,” it said.

Earlier, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare, which holds a controlling stake in Fortis Healthcare, had tried to facilitate the PE investor stake sale and had mandated bankers to find a buyer.

The company had also filed for a DRHP with Sebi for an initial public offering (IPO) in September 2023; however, it eventually shelved the IPO plans this February. According to the DRHP filed by the company in September 2023, the IPO was to comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.2 mn equity shares by Agilus’s investors, namely International Finance Corporation, NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC, and Resurgence PE Investments.

Nuvama analysts said that “Management’s assurance to continue its hospital expansion is comforting while Agilus's potential recovery could generate value-unlocking opportunities in the future.” The brokerage added that rebranding and regulatory issues have crippled Agilus's growth. “We expect it to reach industry-level growth by FY26. We are building FY24–27 estimated revenue and Ebitda CAGR of 8 per cent and 17 per cent respectively,” it added.

Agilus Diagnostics was earlier known as SRL.

Analysts also said that the business is still adjusting to rebranding exercises. Rebranding expenses were Rs 9 crore in Q1 FY25. Around Rs 50 crore rebranding costs are planned for FY25.

Agilus has 4,055 customer touchpoints as of June 30, 2024.