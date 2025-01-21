FMCG major Unilever to establish two manufacturing units in Telangana

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

While Unilever operates multiple manufacturing sites in India, its presence in Telangana has thus far been minimal

Unilever
Unilever's CEO announced plans to establish a palm oil facility and refining unit in Telangana. | Photo: X@Unilever
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
FMCG major Unilever on Tuesday agreed to establish two manufacturing units in Telangana following talks between Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted Telangana's "extraordinary locational advantages" as a gateway and bridge to several southern states and other parts of the country, a state government release said.

While Unilever operates multiple manufacturing sites in India, its presence in Telangana has thus far been minimal, the release added.

In response, Unilever's CEO announced plans to establish a palm oil facility and refining unit in Telangana.

CM Revanth Reddy offered full support and proposed a suitable location in Kamareddy district for the facility, the release added.

The Unilever team also agreed to set up a new manufacturing unit for producing bottle caps.

"In a breakthrough, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convinced Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever, to set up two manufacturing units in Telangana," the release stated.

Separately, the Telangana government signed an MoU with Skyroot, a Hyderabad-based company in the space technology sector.

The MoU outlines plans for the firm to establish an integrated private rocket manufacturing, integration, and testing facility in Telangana.

The project will see Skyroot investing around Rs 500 crore, according to an official release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

