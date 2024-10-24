Unilever, Danone boost sales as price hikes start to slow, beats Q3 sales

Consumer goods groups Unilever and Danone beat third-quarter sales estimates on Thursday as they slowed price hikes and invested in innovations to win back shoppers who had turned to cheaper brands during a surge in inflation.

The cost of everything from freight to raw materials rose during the pandemic, while grain and energy became more expensive after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The packaged food industry, including Unilever and Danone, raised prices to protect margins.

Shoppers started trading down to cheaper alternatives, such as private label brands owned by Walmart, Tesco and Carrefour.

At their peak in the fourth quarter of 2022, Unilever's underlying prices rose 13.3 per cent, with prices at its home care business up nearly 17 per cent and those at its ice cream business about 14 per cent higher.

In stark contrast, Unilever on Thursday reported underlying third-quarter price growth of 0.9 per cent, with underlying volumes up 3.5 per cent, the biggest increase since the first quarter of 2021.

More From This Section

Analysts had expected a 1 per cent increase in prices and a 3.2 per cent rise in volumes.

"We have delivered a fourth consecutive quarter of positive, improved volume growth, with each of our business groups driving higher volumes year-on-year," CEO Hein Schumacher said in a statement, adding that Dove soap, Comfort fabric conditioner and Magnum ice creams had performed well.

Meanwhile, France's Danone also beat third-quarter sales expectations, boosted by a 3.6 per cent rise in sales volumes as price hikes slowed to 0.7 per cent, reflecting strong demand in North America for high-protein products, coffee creamers and waters.

Both Unilever and Danone kept their forecasts for 2024.

'Reassuring'

Unilever reported a 4.5 per cent rise in third-quarter underlying sales, beating analysts' average forecast of a 4.2 per cent increase.

"It is reassuring to see strong volume growth in most categories," Waverton Investment Management portfolio manager Tineke Frikkee said. "A good result in ice cream is helpful as they are preparing to exit this division." Unilever is pursuing a turnaround under CEO Schumacher. As part of the plan, it is looking to spin out its ice cream business, which makes Ben & Jerry's and Cornetto.

Danone, the maker of Activia yoghurt, Evian water and Aptamil infant milk, posted a 4.2 per cent rise in third-quarter like-for-like sales, above analysts' expectations for a 3.9 per cent rise in a company-compiled consensus.

"Volumes have been a particular focus for the market through the third quarter, and this bodes well for Danone today," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

Thursday marks Danone's fifth consecutive quarter of sales volume growth, and Unilever's fourth.

Not all consumer groups have been able to slow price rises as much, still battling higher costs for some commodities like coffee and cocoa. Last week, Nescafe and Kit Kat maker Nestle cut its full-year outlook for organic sales growth to about 2 per cent, after weaker than expected nine-month underlying sales growth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)