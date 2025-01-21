Reliance Industries signs MoU to invest Rs 645 cr in Vadhvan port project

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Vadhvan Port Project Limited (VPPL) for the allocation of a liquid jetty along with 50 acres of land at Vadhvan Port under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The investment, estimated at Rs 645 crore, is expected to commence by 2030.

Further, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has committed funding of up to Rs 25,000 crore for the development of new ports and PPP projects in an agreement with VPPL.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday, January 21.

In December 2024, Terminal Investment Ltd Sàrl (TIL), a Switzerland-based terminal operator, signed an MoU to invest Rs 20,000 crore for the construction of the Vadhvan Port Project.

In the same month, VPPL awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 1,648 crore to ITD Cementation India Ltd for the development of about 200 hectares of land in the near-shore area of Vadhvan Port.

According to Unmesh Wagh, chairperson of JNPA and chairman and managing director of VPPL, the project, worth Rs 76,220 crore, will be completed within a timeline of 18 months.

JNPA holds 74 per cent equity in the project, while the remaining 26 per cent is held by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).

Once completed, the port will become India’s 13th major and largest container port. The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2029.

Moreover, the port will possess a cargo-handling capacity of 298 million metric tonnes (MMT) per annum, including approximately 23.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The all-weather greenfield deep-draft port is situated in the Palghar district of Maharashtra and is being developed under a landlord model with terminals built through public-private partnerships (PPP).

Additionally, Sonowal launched projects worth Rs 2,000 crore aimed at capacity expansion at JNPA.

The port is projected to achieve a throughput of 10 million TEUs by 2027, according to Sonowal. In 2024, the port handled its highest-ever container volume of 7.05 million TEUs, reflecting an annual growth of 11 per cent.

JNPA’s current cargo-handling capacity stands at approximately 7.7 million TEUs. With the commissioning of the second phase of Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal (BMCT) in January 2025, an additional capacity of 2.4 million TEUs has been added. The upgrade of Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal (NSFT) in 2025 is also expected to further enhance capacity. Based on current growth projections, the container-handling capacity is estimated to reach 10.4 million TEUs.

Additionally, the JNPA Special Economic Zone (SEZ) spans an expansive 277.38 hectares of prime land. Out of the 163 hectares of leasable land in the region, 124 hectares have already been allotted to 54 units, with 10 units and one Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ) currently operational.

The plot-holders at JNPA SEZ include Welspun One, DP World, and Fine Organics. Existing investments by operational plots amount to Rs 623 crore, with proposed investments by plot-holders estimated at Rs 1,700 crore. Export-import (exim) trade at JNPA SEZ in the financial year 2024 (FY24) was 8,051 TEUs and Rs 13,939 crore. It grew to 13,906 TEUs and Rs 7,314 crore in FY25 as of December 2024.