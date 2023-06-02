Foods give ITC an appetite for diversification, recipe for margin expansion

The launch under the “Kitchens of India” brand had marked ITC’s foray into the non-cigarettes fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. In the next two decades, an avalanche of launches across multiple vectors – foods, personal care, education and stationery products, agarbattis – followed to create one of India’s largest FMCG players.

The slow-cooked whole black lentils in a tomato gravy, “Dal Bukhara”, a signature dish of ITC Maurya that has often earned high praise from some of the world’s most powerful leaders, including US President Bill Clinton, hit the supermarkets in a ready-to-eat format in 2001.