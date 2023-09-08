Former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz gets funding for new venture Aaritya Tech

Food-delivery giant Swiggy’s former chief technology officer, Dale Vaz, said on Friday that he had secured seed funding from venture capital funds Accel and Elevation Capital for his new firm, Aaritya Technologies.

“I had the good fortune of working with Accel and Elevation Capital during my time at Swiggy, and I am excited to continue this partnership with Aaritya Tech,” said Vaz on Twitter. “Our angel (investor) allocation will be finalised and closed soon. We decided to do this later to simplify the funding formalities and paperwork for the VC-led part of the seed round.”

At Aaritya, Vaz is now building a new-age trading platform for individual investors to help them trade and invest.

In April, Vaz resigned from Swiggy after nearly five years at the company to pursue his own venture. He joined Swiggy in 2018 after working for 11 years at e-commerce giant Amazon. As the director of software engineering at Amazon India, Vaz led functions such as consumer technology, mobile engineering, payments engineering, new initiatives and data engineering. Swiggy appointed Vaz as the head of engineering and data sciences in 2018, tasking him with technology strategy and building an artificial intelligence-driven platform for hyper-local discovery and on-demand delivery. Vaz initially worked with Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini, who was also CTO at that time. Jaimini, in 2020, moved away from his active role to pursue another entrepreneurial venture called Pesto Tech.

“We are a small hand-picked team and are looking to add passionate long-term builders for roles including growth, marketing, and engineering. If you have experience building in the online trading space and want to get in at the start of our journey, ping me,” said Vaz.