Fortis expands UP footprint, signs O&M deal for 550-bed hospital in Lucknow

In a bid to expand its footprint in Uttar Pradesh, hospital chain Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday signed an operations and management (O&M) agreement with Ekana Group to run a 550-bed greenfield hospital in Lucknow.

The facility, to be built near Gomti Nagar, is positioned as a Centre of Excellence in tertiary health care services.

Fortis said that once operational, the hospital will bring advanced medical infrastructure and global best practices to the state capital.

“This collaboration marks Fortis Healthcare’s third major presence in the state, joining our network hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, managing director and chief executive officer, Fortis Healthcare.

The move comes as Fortis continues to expand and consolidate its business. Last month, the hospital group signed an O&M agreement to run five hospitals under the Gleneagles Healthcare India network. The Fortis network currently has about 5,700 operational beds across 33 facilities, including 1,300 O&M beds. Commenting on the agreement, Uday Sinha, promoter of Ekana Group, said the partnership will significantly enhance access to advanced medical services and deliver patient care where it is most needed. The Lucknow project reflects a broader trend of hospital chains deepening their presence in high-growth tier-2 cities, where demand for quality tertiary care is rising with income levels.