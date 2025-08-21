ICICI Bank raises CSR allocation to Rs 801 cr in FY25, up from Rs 519 cr

ICICI Bank has increased its allocation to corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Rs 801 crore in FY25 from Rs 519 crore in FY24, according to its ESG report for FY25. Through the ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth, the bank remained focused on initiatives that contributed positively to society. In collaboration with multiple partners, the bank supported programmes centred on healthcare, skill development, rural livelihoods and community development.

“The bank is embedded into its core business strategy and operations. Aligned with its commitment to drive sustainable development, we have established a robust environmental, social and governance structure,” the bank said in the report.

The bank said that to achieve carbon neutrality in scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2032, it has undertaken measures such as renewable energy adoption and the purchase of international renewable energy certificates of 11,000 MWh. On the social front, the outreach programme focused on education, skill development, livelihood generation and healthcare infrastructure. “We shall continue to accelerate our efforts to drive sustainable, all-encompassing progress for our shareholders going forward,” said Pradeep Kumar Sinha, chairman, ICICI Bank. The private lender has seven committees for regular oversight. It has also introduced a digital tool for ESG data management, emissions calculation and monitoring of targets.