Foxconn to invest ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, create 14,000 engineering jobs

The world’s largest electronics contract manufacturing firm, Foxconn Group, will invest around ₹15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu and create 14,000 high-value engineering jobs as part of its next phase of expansion in the state, state industries minister TRB Rajaa said on Monday. The new investments will primarily focus on artificial intelligence-led advanced tech operations, value-added manufacturing, and research and development integration.

A source confirmed that the investment will be made at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu.

Foxconn Desk launched for faster project facilitation

A delegation of top Foxconn officials met Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai and announced the establishment of the first-ever “Foxconn Desk” in India at Guidance Tamil Nadu — the state’s nodal agency for investment promotion. The desk will help ensure faster coordination, investor facilitation, and mission-mode engagement across projects.

Pitching it as the largest-ever engineering job creation initiative in Tamil Nadu, Rajaa posted on X, “Foxconn commits ₹15,000 crore in investments and 14,000 high value jobs! Engineers get ready!” The group, best known for manufacturing iPhones, also reportedly serves clients such as Apple, Google, Sony, Amazon, Dell, Microsoft, Cisco, and Intel. Foxconn cites TN’s governance and talent as key factors Robert Wu, India representative and senior global executive of Foxconn, expressed the group’s confidence in Tamil Nadu’s governance model, proactive industrial policies, and world-class talent pool. He said the state’s infrastructure readiness and ease of doing business make it a preferred destination for Foxconn’s next growth phase, including ventures into battery technologies and AI-led manufacturing.

This is among the largest investments Foxconn has committed in India recently. Foxconn's broader India strategy includes semiconductors Other significant commitments include an HCL-Foxconn joint venture in Uttar Pradesh for a semiconductor outsourced assembly and testing unit, which may begin operations in 2027. In Karnataka, Foxconn began producing iPhone 17 at its Devanahalli unit earlier this fiscal year. “This is the first-ever Foxconn Desk in India and will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution,” Rajaa added. New milestone in TN’s electronics and tech ambitions The state government said the meeting marked a new milestone in Foxconn’s strategic engagement with Tamil Nadu, reaffirming its status as a global hub for high-value manufacturing, exports, and engineering innovation.

The investment signals a strategic shift towards emerging tech manufacturing and deepens the relationship between Foxconn and Tamil Nadu. “Creation of 14,000 high value new jobs, with a special focus on engineering graduates and highly skilled youth, signals Foxconn’s shift towards value-added manufacturing, R&D integration, and technology-led operations in Tamil Nadu,” the government said in a statement. TN government offers support for Foxconn’s expansion Chief Minister Stalin welcomed Foxconn’s continued expansion and assured full support through the state’s single-window facilitation mechanism, talent development partnerships, and dedicated executive coordination via the new Foxconn Desk at Guidance Tamil Nadu.