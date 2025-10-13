SC adjourns plea of Vodafone additional AGR case hearing to October 27

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing to October 27, in a plea by Vodafone Idea seeking relief from additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the period up to FY 2016-17.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran, adjourned the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested the apex court to defer the hearing.

Mehta said the matter be posted on Thursday or the first day of reopening of the court after the Diwali break.

"Keep it on the first day after court reopens after Diwali," the bench said.

The plea of Vodafone sought directions to quash the additional demand of AGR dues, saying that it belonged to the pre-2016-17 period that had been settled by the Supreme Court's earlier ruling. It further sought to direct the telecom department to comprehensively re-assess and reconcile all AGR dues based on the 'Deduction Verification Guidelines' issued on February 3, 2020. "The action of DoT was completely unjust, unfair and arbitrary in seeking to raise additional demands despite the Supreme Court having crystallised the AGR dues and not carrying out a complete re-assessment inasmuch as, while DoT is at liberty to raise additional demands, the petitioner is not being permitted to seek correction of assessments made by DoTwhich have been thrust upon the petitioner," the petition stated.