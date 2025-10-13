Home / Companies / News / SC adjourns plea of Vodafone additional AGR case hearing to October 27

SC adjourns plea of Vodafone additional AGR case hearing to October 27

The plea of Vodafone sought directions to quash the additional demand of AGR dues, saying that it belonged to the pre-2016-17 period that had been settled by the Supreme Court's earlier ruling

Vodafone
The telecom company claimed that errors in computation have led to duplication of entries, with certain amounts added more than once (Photo: Shutterstock)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing to October 27, in a plea by Vodafone Idea seeking relief from additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for the period up to FY 2016-17.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Justices K Vinod Chandran, adjourned the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, requested the apex court to defer the hearing.

Mehta said the matter be posted on Thursday or the first day of reopening of the court after the Diwali break.

"Keep it on the first day after court reopens after Diwali," the bench said.

The plea of Vodafone sought directions to quash the additional demand of AGR dues, saying that it belonged to the pre-2016-17 period that had been settled by the Supreme Court's earlier ruling.

It further sought to direct the telecom department to comprehensively re-assess and reconcile all AGR dues based on the 'Deduction Verification Guidelines' issued on February 3, 2020.

"The action of DoT was completely unjust, unfair and arbitrary in seeking to raise additional demands despite the Supreme Court having crystallised the AGR dues and not carrying out a complete re-assessment inasmuch as, while DoT is at liberty to raise additional demands, the petitioner is not being permitted to seek correction of assessments made by DoTwhich have been thrust upon the petitioner," the petition stated.

The telecom company claimed that errors in computation have led to duplication of entries, with certain amounts added more than once.

By the October 2019 judgement, telecoms were asked by the apex court to pay AGR dues.

In September 2020, the Supreme Court granted telecom companies a period of 10 years to clear their pending AGR dues to the Central government, with 10 per cent payment to be made every year.

The deadline given to the telcos for the first instalment was March 31, 2021.

In July 2021, the Supreme Court had dismissed the plea of telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking correction of errors in the calculation of AGR dues payable by them as per the top court's 2019 judgement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Warburg Pincus nears deal to buy Germany's PSI for over $813 million

Premium

Sona Comstar MD Singh flags magnet quality issues under PLI scheme

Premium

IGL will explore international markets for business expansion: MD Chatiwal

Premium

Kirloskar Group charts growth path across biz; bets on industrial revival

ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in ₹68 crore fake bank guarantee case

Topics :VodafoneVodafone IdeaDepartment of Telecommunicationstelecom servicestelecom sector in IndiaSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story