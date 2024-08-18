Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Foxconn working to set up battery energy storage system unit in India

Foxconn working to set up battery energy storage system unit in India

With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business

H foxconn
Foxconn's battery storage business is more focused on electric vehicles. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Sriperumbudur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn is working on plans to set up a Battery Energy Storage System unit in India, its chairman Young Liu said here.

With an eye on the electric vehicle segment, Foxconn has been expanding its battery manufacturing business, with the first plant already set up in Taiwan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Liu told PTI that Foxconn's information and communication technology segment has just started in India.

"We are also waiting to put our 3+3 future industry in India. I have been talking to the minister for industries here about how can we collaborate on BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) in Tamil Nadu...," Liu said.

As part of the "3+3 strategy", Foxconn has prioritised the three key industries -- electric vehicles, digital health, and robotics industries, each has a significant growth potential with current scale at $ 1.4 trillion and over 20 per cent compound annual growth rate.

Foxconn's battery storage business is more focused on electric vehicles.

More From This Section

US-based Burger King loses infringement suit against namesake Pune eatery

Entry-level pay for engineers at Rs 4-12 lakh, best in industry: Cognizant

KRN Heat to float initial share sale in Sep, collects Rs 9.54 cr in pre-IPO

Consumption to revive in coming qtrs, e-commerce to drive growth: Bata CEO

Witnessing J-curve growth, ITI Mutual Fund eyes Rs 1 trillion AUM in 5 yrs

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) enable energy storage from renewable sources like solar, wind etc.

The company has proposed to set up an electric vehicle unit in India as well.

When asked about the status of EV production, Liu said it will start "very soon".

Foxconn has invested $ 10 billion in India so far, and plans more investment in the coming year, Liu said.

Liu, a Padma Bhushan awardee, said that during his current visit, he met various chief ministers and feels that India is on the rise.

"So far, till last year, we have done $ 10 billion. We will do much more in this coming year," Liu said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of the company's women-only residential complex near Foxconn's plant here.

"After visiting so many states in India, I felt that India is ascending. Foxconn wants to be a part of it. We will grow together with India's growth," Liu said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Foxconn chief defends hiring process after report of married women rejected

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana line up to woo Foxconn chief Young Liu

Siddaramaiah asks Foxconn to invest more in K'taka, assures full support

Foxconn eyes Hyderabad investment, CM Reddy pitches 'fourth city' project

Rahul meets Foxconn chairman, discusses future of tech innovation in India

Topics :FoxconnBattery makersbattery technologyenergy sector

First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story