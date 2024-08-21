French retailer Decathlon to invest around Rs 900 cr in India in 5 years

French sports goods retailer Decathlon on Wednesday announced plans to invest 100 million euros (approximately Rs 900 crore) over the next five years to expand its presence in the country.

With a network of 127 stores presently, the retailer aims to add 10–15 new stores every year, growing to 190 stores in 90 cities as part of its expansion plan, while also boosting its digital presence.

The company also aims to double its revenue in the next five years. The company recorded revenue of almost 500 million euros in India last year, Chief Executive Officer, Decathlon India, Sankar Chatterjee told Business Standard.

“India is a dynamic and growing market with a burgeoning sports culture. This investment reflects our unwavering belief in the country’s potential and our commitment to contributing to its economic growth. This investment will enable us to reach a wider audience and offer a more comprehensive sports experience,” Chatterjee said.

The retailer also aims to solidify India as a major manufacturing hub by producing as much as 85 per cent of its total goods sold in the country by 2026, up from the current 68 per cent.

“India is a cornerstone of Decathlon’s global ambition. India’s potential to become a global manufacturing and innovation hub for Decathlon is immense, and we are excited to nurture local talent and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a sporting powerhouse,” said Steve Dykes, global chief retail and countries officer, Decathlon.

Currently, around 8 per cent of its global product range, including all cricket bats, accessories, and most hockey equipment, is produced in India.

Chatterjee, however, flagged high inflation as an impediment to growth, stating that it impacts the buying power of the consumer.

“The solution sometimes lies in making the value chain more efficient and making the product more accessible to customers,” he said.

In a bid to optimise the supply chain, the company will be adding a new warehouse in the Eastern region in 2026, taking the total to four.