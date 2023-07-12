Home / Companies / News / Future Enterprises receives EOIs from Jindal, Reliance Retail, GBTL

Future Enterprises receives EOIs from Jindal, Reliance Retail, GBTL

National Company Law Tribunal had ordered an insolvency resolution process against Future Enterprises in March

BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 11:45 PM IST
Future Enterprises has received expressions of interest (EoIs) from Jindal (India), Reliance Retail Ventures, and GBTL, the company said in its stock exchange filing. According to its previous exchange filing, Future Enterprises had three manufacturing plants — at Tarapur-Boisar, Mahadevpura, and Anekal, Bengaluru.

The National Company Law Tribunal had ordered an insolvency resolution process against Future Enterprises in March. The Mumbai Bench of the NCLT had also appointed Jitender Kothari as the interim resolution professional (IRP) in the case, but later Anil Menezes took on as the IRP. 

Last September, Central Bank of India appointed J C Kabra and Associates to do a forensic audit of the accounts of Future Enterprises.

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 11:45 PM IST

