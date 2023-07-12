Home / Companies / News / Patanjali Ayurved to sell 7% stake in its group firm Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Ayurved to sell 7% stake in its group firm Patanjali Foods

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved Ltd will sell up to 2.53 crore shares in Patanjali Foods Ltd on stock exchanges in a bid to increase public float to meet listing requirements

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved Ltd will sell up to 2.53 crore shares in its group firm Patanjali Foods Ltd on stock exchanges in a bid to increase public float to meet listing requirements.

The shares of Patanjali Foods, which is into edible oil and other food products, will be offloaded through the Offer For Sale (OFS) route.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per equity share for the offer, which will be open on July 13 and 14, according to a regulatory filing by Patanjali Foods on Wednesday.

At the floor price, Patanjali Ayurved -- a promoter of Patanjali Foods -- will garner at least Rs 2,530 crore from the share sale.

Shares of Patanjali Foods closed marginally higher at Rs 1,228.05 apiece at BSE on Wednesday and its market capitalisation stood at Rs 44,454.78 crore.

"Seller (Patanjali Ayurved) proposes to sell up to 25,339,640 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each of the company (representing 7 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company)...," Patanjali Foods said.

At present, the public shareholding in Patanjali Foods stands at 19.18 per cent, which needs to be increased to a minimum of 25 per cent as per Sebi norms.

Patanjali Foods said there is also an option for Patanjali Ayurved to additionally sell up to 7,239,897 equity shares, representing 2 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.

In case the option is exercised, the total dilution of stake will be around 9 per cent.

"The offer is being undertaken by the seller, inter alia, for achieving the minimum public shareholding of the company," the filing said.

Patanjali Group had acquired bankrupt Ruchi Soya Industries and later renamed the company as Patanjali Foods.

Earlier, Patanjali Foods had launched a Rs 4,300 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) to increase the public shareholding.

Patanjali Foods' total income increased to Rs 31,821.45 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 24,284.38 crore in 2021-22.

Out of the total revenue, the turnover of the edible oil segment rose to Rs 25,253.33 crore last fiscal from Rs 22,468.64 crore in the previous year.

Food & FMCG segment revenue jumped nearly four-fold to Rs 6,218.08 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal from Rs 1,683.24 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Aiming Rs 1 trillion turnover for Patanjali Group in next 5 years: Ramdev

Patanjali Foods says not considering FPO to increase public shareholding

Patanjali Foods Q3 profit rises 15% to Rs 269 crore on better sales

Another Patanjali Foods FPO in April, will dilute 6%, says Ramdev

Patanjali promoters to dilute 6% share to meet minimum shareholding norms

Broadcom's $61 bn deal to buy VMware gets cleared by EU regulators

Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solution bags $100 mn contract from IOC Panipat

Power Finance Corporation plans to raise Rs 10,000 cr through NCDs

Domino's Pizza signs deal with Uber Eats in bid to make more dough

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh plans to infuse Rs 500 crore in airline

Topics :Patanjali AyurvedBaba Ramdev

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story