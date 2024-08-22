Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Gail, Petron sign pact to explore setting up bio-ethylene plant in India

Gail, Petron sign pact to explore setting up bio-ethylene plant in India

The memorandum of understanding provides for the two firms looking at setting up the plant based on bioethanol in a 50:50 joint venture, GAIL said in a statement

handshake deal merger
The pact was signed by Sumit Kishore, Executive Director, GAIL and Yogi Sarin, CEO, Petron in the presence of Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director, GAIL. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with US biofuel producer Petron Scientech Inc to jointly explore setting up of a 500 kilo tonnes per annum bio-ethylene plant in India.

The memorandum of understanding provides for the two firms looking at setting up the plant based on bioethanol in a 50:50 joint venture, GAIL said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

While GAIL is India's largest natural gas transportation and marketing company, Petron specializes in setting up biomass and grain processing biorefinery projects to produce ethanol, bio-ethylene, bio-chemicals (ethylene oxide / mono ethylene glycol, Methanol) and various bio-fuel projects worldwide.

"In line with the MoU, GAIL and Petron will jointly undertake feasibility studies to ascertain technical viability and financial prospects of the project. Both the parties endeavour to secure investment approval from their respective management for investment in the project and forming a JV company," the statement said.

The pact was signed by Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Yogi Sarin, CEO, Petron in the presence of Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

"We are elated to enter into this strategic relationship with Petron, a pioneer in bio-ethanol to bio-ethylene technology. The MoU signifies a major step towards enhancing sustainable practices and advancing the bio-economy in India. The skills and strengths of both the companies would create a synergy for achieving the objective of MoU. The collaboration between GAIL and Petron is poised to not only foster technological advancements but also drive economic growth and environmental sustainability in India," Singhal said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

GAIL head Sandeep Gupta in the race for Indian Oil Corp's new chairman

CIL, GAIL sign agreement to set up coal-to-synthetic natural gas project

Gail Q1FY25 results: PAT jumps 77.5% to Rs 3,183.35 cr on high gas margin

Jatin Gedia of Sharekhan recommends buying these two stocks today

Former Chairman and MD of GAIL, CR Prasad passes away at age of 83

Topics :GAILBio-ethanolenergy industryPower Sector

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story