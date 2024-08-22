Gail, Petron sign pact to explore setting up bio-ethylene plant in India

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with US biofuel producer Petron Scientech Inc to jointly explore setting up of a 500 kilo tonnes per annum bio-ethylene plant in India. The memorandum of understanding provides for the two firms looking at setting up the plant based on bioethanol in a 50:50 joint venture, GAIL said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp While GAIL is India's largest natural gas transportation and marketing company, Petron specializes in setting up biomass and grain processing biorefinery projects to produce ethanol, bio-ethylene, bio-chemicals (ethylene oxide / mono ethylene glycol, Methanol) and various bio-fuel projects worldwide.

"In line with the MoU, GAIL and Petron will jointly undertake feasibility studies to ascertain technical viability and financial prospects of the project. Both the parties endeavour to secure investment approval from their respective management for investment in the project and forming a JV company," the statement said.

The pact was signed by Sumit Kishore, Executive Director (Business Development and Exploration & Production), GAIL and Yogi Sarin, CEO, Petron in the presence of Rajeev Kumar Singhal, Director (Business Development), GAIL.

"We are elated to enter into this strategic relationship with Petron, a pioneer in bio-ethanol to bio-ethylene technology. The MoU signifies a major step towards enhancing sustainable practices and advancing the bio-economy in India. The skills and strengths of both the companies would create a synergy for achieving the objective of MoU. The collaboration between GAIL and Petron is poised to not only foster technological advancements but also drive economic growth and environmental sustainability in India," Singhal said.