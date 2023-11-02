Home / Companies / News / GAIL signs Rs 63,000 cr deal to source petrochemical feedstock from BPCL

GAIL signs Rs 63,000 cr deal to source petrochemical feedstock from BPCL

GAIL is constructing India's first propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant at Usar in Maharashtra with a nameplate capacity of 500,000 tonnes per annum

Press Trust of India New Delhi
"This pioneering venture aligns perfectly with the surging demand for polypropylene, which is projected to reach 6.3 million tonnes by 2025, up from 4.9 million tonnes in 2020," it said.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

State-owned gas utility GAIL (India) Ltd has signed a Rs 63,000-crore deal to source feedstock for its upcoming petrochemical plant at Usar in Maharashtra from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd for 15 years, the two companies said.

"The 15-year supply contract, estimated at a value of over Rs 63,000 crore, will see GAIL procuring 600,000 tonnes per annum of propane from BPCL's LPG import facility at Uran, which is presently capable of handling 1 million tonnes per annum of LPG imports and is undergoing expansion to accommodate 3 million tonnes a year of propane and butane imports," GAIL said in a statement.

GAIL is constructing India's first propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant at Usar in Maharashtra with a nameplate capacity of 500,000 tonnes per annum. The facility, which is likely to commence operations in 2025, will have a propylene production seamlessly integrated into a polypropylene (PP) plant of equal capacity.

"This pioneering venture aligns perfectly with the surging demand for polypropylene, which is projected to reach 6.3 million tonnes by 2025, up from 4.9 million tonnes in 2020," it said.

Polypropylene (PP) is a tough, rigid, and crystalline thermoplastic that widely finds usage in packaging applications as well as houseware, furniture appliances, toys and luggage.

In a separate statement, BPCL said, "this groundbreaking collaboration between BPCL and GAIL stands as a testament to their dedication to driving India's petrochemical progress. It is not only a significant milestone for both organizations but also a momentous leap forward for the nation's thriving petrochemical sector."

The agreement was signed by BPCL executive director (LPG) D V Mamadapur and GAIL executive director (marketing-retail) Kamlesh Sharma in presence of BPCL Director (Marketing) Sukhmal Jain and GAIL Director (Marketing) Sanjay Kumar.

"The 15-year supply contract, estimated at a value of over Rs 4,250 crore per annum (based on current prices), will lead to BPCL providing GAIL with 600,000 tonnes per annum of propane from its LPG import facility at Uran," BPCL said.

GAIL is India's largest gas transportation and marketing company while BPCL is the nation's second biggest state-owned oil refining and fuel marketing company.

Also Read

GAIL Q4FY23 net profit drops 77.5%, revenue from operations up 21.8%

BPCL unveils Rs. 49,000 cr petrochemical project at Mumbai's Bina Refinery

GAIL Q2 results: Consolidated net profit jumps 87% to Rs 2,442 crore

Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, GAIL sign interconnection agreement

BPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises 159% to Rs 6,478 cr, revenue up 8%

Zurich Insurance to pick 51% stake in Kotak Gen Insurance for Rs 4,051 cr

Lupin receives approval from the US FDA for its Selexipag for injection

Coal India's supply to thermal power plants rises 11% to 50.8 MT in October

Zydus ties up with Guardant to promote cancer tests across India, Nepal

Tata Motors to supply, operate 200 e-buses in Srinagar, Jammu for 12 yrs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GAILGAIL IndiaBPCLPetrochemical

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar Prasad

BJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reports

RBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Odisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October

Next Story