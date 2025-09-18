Amid mounting troubles, online gaming firm Gameskraft has announced that it will lay off 120 of its employees as part of its wider restructuring drive, reported news agency PTI.

The firm added that the move was triggered due to the current regulatory landscape, which has forced it to halt all its business operations.

The move comes shortly after the Centre enacted the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans real-money gaming and has forced Gameskraft to suspend platforms such as RummyCulture, Gamezy, Pocket52, and Ludo Select.

It also comes at a critical juncture, as the company has accused its former chief financial officer (CFO), Ramesh Prabhu, of siphoning off hundreds of crores from company accounts to finance his personal stock market trades. A first information report (FIR) regarding the same has also been registered.

ALSO READ: FIR against Gameskraft ex-CFO for siphoning off ₹250 cr: All that happened “After careful deliberation, as part of this restructuring, we will be, as of now, letting go of about 120 Krafters across teams and functions, a decision we make with a very heavy heart. As the business continues to evolve in response to external realities, further structural changes may be required," the company said, as quoted by PTI. Its founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Prithvi Singh, told Storyboard18 that the decision was driven entirely by external factors and the company’s need to adapt to a new reality, stressing that it does not reflect on the abilities of those being laid off.