Fire breaks out at Hindalco's Novelis plant in New York, halts production

Hindalco Industries on Thursday said production at its plant in New York has been halted following a fire accident.

The company added that it is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations.

In a filing to BSE, Hindalco Industries said, "There was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 p.m. (EDT) [ September 17, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.IST]." Novelis Inc is the subsidiary of Hindalco Industries.

"The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits," the company said, adding that further updates will be provided in due course.