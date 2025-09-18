Home / Companies / News / Fire breaks out at Hindalco's Novelis plant in New York, halts production

Fire breaks out at Hindalco's Novelis plant in New York, halts production

The company added that it is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations

Fire, Fire accident
Representative image: Hindalco Industries on Thursday said production at its plant in New York has been halted following a fire accident. (Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 10:39 AM IST
Hindalco Industries on Thursday said production at its plant in New York has been halted following a fire accident.

The company added that it is investigating the cause of the fire and determining the impact on its operations.

In a filing to BSE, Hindalco Industries said, "There was a fire incident at the Novelis Plant in Oswego, New York, on September 16, 2025, at around 10 p.m. (EDT) [ September 17, 2025, at 7:30 a.m.IST]."  Novelis Inc is the subsidiary of Hindalco Industries.

"The plant is insured for property damage and business interruption losses related to such events, subject to deductibles and policy limits," the company said, adding that further updates will be provided in due course.

Novelis is a leading producer of flat-rolled aluminum products and a recycler of aluminum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hindalo IndustriesHindalco IndustriesFire accident

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

