Adani seeks accountability as Sebi dismisses Hindenburg allegations

The Adani Group is pushing for accountability against Hindenburg Research after the US firm’s allegations wiped out almost $150 billion in shareholder value in 2023 before being dismissed by regulators, according to top group sources.

“With Sebi’s orders behind us, the real question is who will hold Hindenburg responsible for the losses inflicted on millions of investors,” said a person close to the Adani Group, requesting anonymity as the matter is sensitive.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) last week gave the conglomerate a clean chit, ruling out related-party violations under the laws then in force. Suspicious loans