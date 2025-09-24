Suzlon to transition entire vehicular fleet to electric vehicles by 2035

Renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon on Wednesday said it will transition its entire vehicular fleet to electric mobility by 2035.
After committing to power all its facilities with 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030, Suzlon has taken another bold step in its sustainability journey by joining the global EV100 initiative of Climate Group, a company statement said.
As part of this, Suzlon will transition its entire fleet to electric vehicles by 2035, further reducing carbon emissions, lowering fuel consumption, and strengthening India's march towards Net Zero, it stated.
EV100 is a global initiative by Climate Group that brings together leading companies committed to accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and making electric transport the new normal by 2030.
This commitment entails Suzlon electrifying 655 vehicles across its operations, covering both owned and leased vehicles in the 3.5T and 3.57.5T categories.
This initiative directly supports the reduction of Scope 1 emissions, as outlined in Suzlon's ESG commitments for 2035.
These emissions originate from direct sources within the organisation, particularly its vehicular fleet.
According to the statement, Suzlon is the first Indian renewable energy company to join the EV100 initiative, accentuating its role as a climate leader in the sector.
These commitments represent key milestones in Suzlon's broader decarbonisation strategy, including its target to achieve net zero scope 1 emissions by 2035.
Suzlon Group is a leading global renewable energy solutions provider, with over 21 GW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries.
Headquartered at Suzlon One Earth in Pune, India, the Group includes Suzlon Energy and its subsidiaries.
A vertically integrated organisation, Suzlon has in-house R&D centres in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and India, and world-class manufacturing facilities across India.
With 30 years of operational excellence and a diverse workforce of over 8,100 employees, Suzlon is India's leading renewable energy solutions company. It has an installed base of 15.2 GW in India and an additional ~6 GW outside India. Its portfolio includes the advanced 2.x MW and 3.x MW series of wind turbines.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
