Techno Electric & Engineering Company on Friday said it bagged new orders related to smart metering and transmission projects worth Rs 1,750 crore.

One of the orders worth Rs 1,041 crore is for advance metering infrastructure (AMI) from RECPDCL (REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited) for 7.27 lakh smart meters in Kashmir on DBFOOT (Design-Build Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer) basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the company also received transmission (projects) orders worth Rs 709 crore.

The transmission orders include a substation package for Neemrana-ll from Sterlite worth Rs 199 crore, a substation package for establishment of 765,400 kV, 2x1500 MVA at Sikar from PGCIL worth Rs 223 crore, and a "substation package for (i) 765/400 kV Dausa and (ii) extension of 765 kV Beawar from PGCIL" worth Rs 288 crore, the filing said.