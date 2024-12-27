Gensol Engineering bags Rs 897 crore solar project contract from NTPC REL

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

This contract entails the development of 225MW-AC (alternate current), equivalent to 276 MW DC (direct current), grid connected solar projects

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 12:22 AM IST
Gensol Engineering on Thursday said it has secured a Rs 897-core contract from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) for the development of 225 MW grid-connected solar projects. 
The project is to be developed on EPC mode at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III), Khavda located in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, the company said in a regulatory filing. 
The total bid value for this project, including operations and maintenance (O&M) for a duration of three years, amounts to approximately Rs 897.47 crore, inclusive of taxes and duties. The contract between NTPC REL and Gensol Engineering was executed last week. 
Topics :Gensol groupSolar panelssolar projectsolar projects

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

