2024 was another unpredictable year: Tata Group chairman Chandrasekaran

In a New Year message to group employees, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran described 2024 as an unpredictable year shaped by geopolitical instability, with trade tariffs becoming a central focus for global leaders. He also announced the group’s plan to create five lakh new jobs over the next half-decade as it scales up operations across sectors.

Chandrasekaran reflected on the year in his opening remarks, noting that 2024 was “another unpredictable year.” He said, “Globally, 2024 was defined by geopolitical instability and a slight brightening of the macroeconomic outlook,” referencing ongoing military conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, which have worsened humanitarian crises in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. He also mentioned citizen-led movements in Bangladesh and South Korea.

Highlighting the continued impact of political changes on domestic and foreign policies, especially concerning immigration, technology, and global trade, Chandrasekaran said, “Tariffs are once again at the forefront of leaders' minds.”

In his message, the group chairman paid tribute to Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who passed away on October 9 at the age of 86. “This year holds a deeper and more personal resonance for me and for everyone associated with our group. This was the year we lost Mr Ratan Tata—a man whose personality, integrity, and strategic vision shaped our business for a generation,” he said.

Chandrasekaran also highlighted the group’s achievements for the year, including groundbreaking ceremonies and the commencement of construction at more than seven new manufacturing plants. These include India's first semiconductor fabrication plant and a C295 aircraft final assembly line in Gujarat, a new semiconductor OSAT plant in Assam, and the start of solar module production in Tamil Nadu.

“Big strategic bets, made with his [Ratan Tata’s] encouragement, are bearing fruit, particularly in hi-tech industries and manufacturing, where our footprint continues to expand,” Chandrasekaran said.

He also noted the group’s progress in the retail sector and the merger of Air India and Vistara. “Air India has brought together four airlines to create one integrated airline group to serve India and the world,” he added.

Chandrasekaran emphasised that global uncertainty and rapid changes require the group to focus on delivering world-class performance, with a strong emphasis on execution, customer satisfaction, technology, and safety.

Looking ahead, Chandrasekaran expressed confidence in a “new manufacturing golden age” for India. He said, “Our group plans to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs over the next half-decade.” He highlighted ongoing investments in facilities across India, including factories and projects for batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment, and other critical hardware, as key contributors to job creation. “This is in addition to the many service jobs we expect to introduce across retail, tech services, airlines, and hospitality, among other sectors,” he added.

Chandrasekaran concluded his message to colleagues with “a sense of hope and optimism,” stating, “India's economy is strong, and the great trends of the age are in our favour.”