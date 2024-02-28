Genso says it has approval for its flagship two-seater electric car

Gensol Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (GEVPL) said on Wednesday it has received certification and approval for its electric two-seater car from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

GEVPL is a subsidiary of BSE-listed Gensol Engineering Ltd, one of India's largest green energy engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and advisory companies. GEVPL is entering EV manufacturing for the first time.

The company said in a statement the approval paves the way for the official launch and sale of its first electric vehicle (EV) in India. The compact two-door and two-seater electric car will have a moonroof, in-cabin driver assistance, and artificial intelligence-driven cloud analytics.

"The ARAI certification process meticulously evaluates a vehicle's performance, safety, and compliance to vehicle regulatory norms. Gensol EV successfully met these criteria by navigating the rigorous assessments during the extensive vehicle-testing process," said the statement.

"We are committed to bringing our first made-in-India electric vehicle to the market with full compliance to ARAI regulations. We are incredibly proud to have developed a vehicle that meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance parameters, and matches up to the requirements of the certification,” said Anmol Singh Jaggi, chairman and managing director of Gensol Engineering.

GEVPL’s plant in Chakan, Pune, would make three-wheeler vehicles which are “born electric '', said Jaggi in an interview with Business Standard in November. The company's statement said the greenfield plant has an annual production capacity of 30,000 cars.



Gensol was listed on the BSE in 2019. Jaggi is also the co-founder of the electric ride-hailing company BluSmart. He has said earlier the in-house EVs would be introduced in the BluSmart fleet.

"Close to 90 per cent of BluSmart’s rides are single passenger. For one passenger, this is an ideal car. It will also reduce congestion. As compared to existing cab this will be Rs 18 per km which is closer to the rate of auto. We can produce 2500 cars a month. We will launch with cities where we have a charging infrastructure and service network,” said Jaggi in the interview. The reverse troika design would be for cab, passenger, and cargo vehicles.

Gensol procures cabs for BluSmart’s fleet from Tata Motors, MG Motors and BYD.