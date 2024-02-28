Home / World News / Swisscom confirms talks to buy Vodafone's Italian unit for 8 bn euros

Swisscom confirms talks to buy Vodafone's Italian unit for 8 bn euros

Swisscom says it expects the purchase, if concluded, would add value and cash flow to the Swiss company and help improve its dividend policy

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Geneva

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Telecoms operator Swisscom confirmed on Wednesday it's in talks with Vodafone Group toward a possible purchase of its Italian subsidiary for 8 billion euros (USD 8.65 billion).

The Swiss company, which is majority owned by the Swiss government, said in a statement it's in advanced exclusive negotiations to buy all of Vodafone Italia and merge it with Swisscom's Italian subsidiary, Fastweb.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Swisscom says it expects the purchase, if concluded, would add value and cash flow to the Swiss company and help improve its dividend policy.

The Swiss telecoms operator says the deal would bring lower costs and pave the way for synergies, and comply with aims of the Swiss executive branch, the Federal Council.

Also Read

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

Switzerland govt confirms woman found dead in Delhi was Swiss citizen

Glaciers in Switzerland lose 10% of their ice volume in two years

Commerce ministry proposes new bye-laws for election of EPCs, FIEO

India among top 3 nations with highest 5G base, roll-out remarkable: Nokia

Reckitt's quarterly sales down after investigation into West Asia business

Toyota gives no answer to union demands at second round of wage talks

ISO raises forecast for size of global sugar deficit for current season

Just Eat forecasts 40% core profit jump, share decline by around 6%

Chinese research ship departs from shores of Maldives after a week: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Vodafonetelecom servicestelecom sectorsVodafone India

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story