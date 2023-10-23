Home / Companies / News / Genus Power Infrastructures arm bags order worth Rs 3,121.42 crore

Genus Power Infrastructures arm bags order worth Rs 3,121.42 crore

Genus Power Infrastructures said that there is a possibility of seeing a "consistent and noteworthy surge" in order volumes over the upcoming quarters of the financial year 2023-24

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representational image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Metering company Genus Power Infrastructures on Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary has received a letter of award worth Rs 3,121 crore for the appointment of advanced metering infrastructure service providers (AMISPs). This includes designing an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system with supply, installation and commissioning of 3.6 million smart prepaid meters and system meters on a Design-Build Finance-Own-Operate-Transfer (DBFOOT) basis.

The company said that there is a possibility of seeing a "consistent and noteworthy surge" in order volumes over the upcoming quarters of the financial year 2023-24 as many state electricity boards (SEBs) have initiated the bidding process for the acquisition of smart meters.

Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, Joint Managing Director, Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, said, "We are happy to report that we've been able to secure several new, sizable orders for our smart meters during the current fiscal year. The strong confidence exhibited by our valued clientele is a clear indication of our formidable competencies and steadfast commitment to providing outstanding offerings and solutions of unparalleled excellence. The recent influx of orders serves to fortify our position as the preeminent purveyor of intelligent metering solutions within the Indian market, thereby reaffirming our unwavering dominance in the industry."

Agarwal also said that the company's total order book stands at over Rs 17,000 crore, which could lead to robust future revenue growth. The company is strategically positioned to take advantage of India's rising market demand for smart meters.

Earlier in July, Genus Power Infrastructures, along with GIC, Singapore, announced plans to set up a new platform in India to fund smart metering projects in the country. GIC will hold a 74 per cent stake; Genus will hold the rest. The partners have committed to an initial pipeline with a capital outlay of $2 billion, and Genus would be the exclusive supplier to the platform for smart meters and associated services

Also Read

Genus, GIC affiliate to set up platform to fund smart metering projects

HPL, Wirepas Oy to speed up rollout of smart metering projects in India

New electricity tariff rules to make bills cheaper during solar hours

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

Genus Power Infra zooms 15% on order win worth Rs 2,207 crore

As competition intensifies, UB attempts market expansion in premium segment

Vedanta CFO Sonal Shrivastava likely to quit months after joining firm

Voltas working to transform into a full-fledged home appliance maker

Peak XV's scale-up programme Surge announces the ninth cohort of startup

Hyundai, vendors set to line up Rs 10,000 crore for Talegaon plant

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :infrastructurepowersmart metersEnergyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story