Home / Companies / News / GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

The new office will serve as the centre for excellence for telecom, 5G and AI-first engineering, the company said in a statement

GlobalLogic-making
With over 800 employees currently based in Chennai, GlobalLogic plans to increase this number by 20 per cent by the end of 2025, bringing the local headcount to over 1000, the statement said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT company GlobalLogic has plans to increase its headcount in India by 20 per cent this year, the company said on Thursday.

As part of its expansion in the country, the company opened a new office in Chennai with a capacity to accommodate 500 professionals.

The new office will serve as the centre for excellence for telecom, 5G and AI-first engineering, the company said in a statement.

"India continues to be the cornerstone of our global innovation strategy. As we scale toward a 20,000-strong workforce in the country, Chennai will play a critical role in helping us deliver AI-first, cloud-native, and telecom-grade solutions at scale," Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director, APAC, GlobalLogic said.

With over 800 employees currently based in Chennai, GlobalLogic plans to increase this number by 20 per cent by the end of 2025, bringing the local headcount to over 1000, the statement said.

"This growth contributes to the company's broader ambition of reaching a 20,000-strong workforce in India and a global headcount of 35,000," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Razorpay, NPCI, OpenAI team up to launch agentic payments on ChatGPT

TCS headcount drops to less than 600k due to restructuring and layoffs

Delhi HC dismisses Roche's plea, allows Natco to sell generic Risdiplam

Premium

Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift

PepsiCo flags rising competition, slower growth in India beverage market

Topics :Company NewsGlobalLogicChennaiOfficeworkforce

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story