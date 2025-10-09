GlobalLogic to raise India workforce by 20%, opens office in Chennai

IT company GlobalLogic has plans to increase its headcount in India by 20 per cent this year, the company said on Thursday.
As part of its expansion in the country, the company opened a new office in Chennai with a capacity to accommodate 500 professionals.
The new office will serve as the centre for excellence for telecom, 5G and AI-first engineering, the company said in a statement.
"India continues to be the cornerstone of our global innovation strategy. As we scale toward a 20,000-strong workforce in the country, Chennai will play a critical role in helping us deliver AI-first, cloud-native, and telecom-grade solutions at scale," Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director, APAC, GlobalLogic said.
With over 800 employees currently based in Chennai, GlobalLogic plans to increase this number by 20 per cent by the end of 2025, bringing the local headcount to over 1000, the statement said.
"This growth contributes to the company's broader ambition of reaching a 20,000-strong workforce in India and a global headcount of 35,000," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
