Cooperative major Iffco appoints KJ Patel as new MD, replaces Awasthi

Iffco Chairman Dileep Sanghani announced Patel as the new MD, the cooperative said in a statement

IFFCO (Photo: Company Website)
Cooperative major Iffco has appointed K J Patel as its new Managing Director (MD) with former chief U S Awasthi's term ending on Thursday. (Photo: Company Website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Cooperative major Iffco has appointed K J Patel as its new Managing Director (MD) with former chief U S Awasthi's term ending on Thursday.

Iffco Chairman Dileep Sanghani announced Patel as the new MD, the cooperative said in a statement.

Patel, who was Director-Technical at Iffco, holds a mechanical engineering degree from Saurashtra University and has a rich experience of more than 32 years in the maintenance of Nitrogenous & Phosphatic fertiliser plants.

He was heading the Iffco Paradeep Plant, the biggest complex fertiliser plant in India.

"Patel brings deep industry knowledge and, proven strategic thinking approach that aligns with the goals of Iffco," Sanghani said.

Further, he said the board is confident that Patel will steer Iffco into a new era of innovation and value creation.

Sanghani also thanked the outgoing MD US Awasthi for his invaluable contribution and dedication to Iffco as well as farmers across the country.

Iffco posted a 16 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 2,823 crore and a 4.5 per cent growth in turnover to Rs 41,244 crore during the last fiscal on higher sales of conventional soil nutrients as well as nano liquid urea and nano liquid DAP.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,443 crore and turnover of Rs 39,474 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IFFCOIndian agricultureagriculture economy

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

