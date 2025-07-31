Cooperative major Iffco appoints KJ Patel as new MD, replaces Awasthi

Cooperative major Iffco has appointed K J Patel as its new Managing Director (MD) with former chief U S Awasthi's term ending on Thursday.

Iffco Chairman Dileep Sanghani announced Patel as the new MD, the cooperative said in a statement.

Patel, who was Director-Technical at Iffco, holds a mechanical engineering degree from Saurashtra University and has a rich experience of more than 32 years in the maintenance of Nitrogenous & Phosphatic fertiliser plants.

He was heading the Iffco Paradeep Plant, the biggest complex fertiliser plant in India.

"Patel brings deep industry knowledge and, proven strategic thinking approach that aligns with the goals of Iffco," Sanghani said.