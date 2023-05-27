Home / Companies / News / Go First Airlines flight operations to remain cancelled till May 30

Go First Airlines flight operations to remain cancelled till May 30

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the letter read

ANI General News
Go First Airlines flight operations to remain cancelled till May 30

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2023 | 2:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Go First Airlines on Saturday announced that its flight operations will remain cancelled till May 30 adding that a full refund will be issued to the passengers.

The official media account of Go First Airlines took to Twitter and said, "Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until May 30, 2023, are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

"We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till May 30, 2023, have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," it said.

"A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the letter read.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can," it said.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations, We will be able to resume booking shortly. We thank you for your patience," the letter added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday advised Go First Airlines to submit a comprehensive restructuring plan for a sustainable revival of operations.

A senior DGCA official informed that Go First has submitted their response to a show cause notice, issued on May 8, wherein they have requested that they may be allowed to use the moratorium period to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan for restarting operations and present the same to DGCA for the requisite regulatory approvals before restarting operations.

Accordingly, DGCA advised the airline on Wednesday to submit a comprehensive restructuring/revival plan for a sustainable revival of operations, within a period of 30 days.

"The airline has been asked to furnish,inter-alia, the status of availability of operational aircraft fleet, post holders required, pilots and other personnel, maintenance arrangements, funding/working capital, arrangements with lessors and vendors etc. for the sustainable revival of operations," the official said.

The revival plan once submitted by Go First shall be reviewed by DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter, the official added.

Also Read

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

IndiGo, SpiceJet international flights diverted due to technical glitches

DGCA asks Go First to refund passengers; airline scraps flights till May 9

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

Russian carrier Aeroflot increases flight frequency on Delhi-Moscow route

Weekend Bites: Adani casts off Hindenburg curse, and demons in Angel Tax

Mahindra & Mahindra increases capex outlay for FY22-24 to Rs 15,900 cr

Not chasing sales, focus on solid customer experience: McLaren India

Delhi High Court provides relief to Ola, Rapido; stays taxi ban order

Info Edge slips into red in Q4, writes off investment in Bizcrum Infotech

Topics :Indian aviation marketcivil aviation sectorflights cancelled

First Published: May 27 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story