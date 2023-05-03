Home / Companies / News / Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation, the report said

MUMBAI
Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Arpan Chaturvedi
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian airline Go First, which filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, owes financial creditors 65.21 billion Indian rupees ($798 million), its bankruptcy filing showed.

As of April 30, Go First Air had not defaulted on any of these dues, it said in the filing, which was seen by Reuters.
"However, considering the present financial situation of the corporate applicant, defaults to financial creditors would be imminent," the filing said.

Lenders were not aware of the airline's plans to file for voluntary insolvency and will meet soon to take stock of the situation, said two people familiar with the matter. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.
The filing lists Central Bank of India Ltd, Bank of Baroda Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.

The Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have an exposure of 13 billion rupees, respectively under a consortium loan, while IDBI Bank has a smaller exposure of 500 million, the filing showed.
An official at Central Bank of India said the bank's total exposure to the airline is 20 billion rupees. The person spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not allowed to speak to the media.

In the case of Axis Bank, the airline has a letter of sanction of credit, the filing said, without specifying whether this credit has been availed.
Shares of Central Bank of India were down 4.14% as of 9.35 a.m. IST, while those of Bank of Baroda were down 2.4%. IDBI Bank was down 1.4% and Axis Bank dropped 0.5%. The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 0.4%.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Emails sent to the other banks were not immediately answered.
Go First has also borrowed 12.92 billion rupees under the government's emergency credit scheme introduced during the Covid crisis. As part of the scheme, the government guarantees loans given out by banks to the company.

The airline's total liabilities to all creditors stand at 114.63 billion rupees, the filing shows. This includes dues to banks, financial institutions, vendors and aircraft lessors.
"Currently, the assets of the company are not sufficient to meet its liabilities," the airline said in the filing.

The company has defaulted on payments to operational creditors, including 12.02 billion rupees to vendors and 26.60 billion rupees to aircraft lessors.
It has received notices from lessors for termination of aircraft lease agreements and some have started actions against the company to ground or repossess aircraft, the filing said.

Six lessors have also invoked letters of credit issued to them by lenders, it said.


(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi, additional reporting by Siddhi Nayak in Mumbai; Writing by Ira Dugal; Editing by Mark Potter and Savio D'Souza)

Also Read

Bank of Baroda Q3: What to expect from the lender's Dec quarter result?

Axis Bank shares slide 2.4% post Q4 results; what should investors do?

Bank of Baroda Q2 results preview: Here's what key brokerages expect

Analysts raise Axis Bank's earnings forecast; to track deposit growth ahead

Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 results: Net profit jumps 32% to Rs 457 crore

Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

IT employees union NITES urges Nasscom to act against job frauds

Go First cancels flight amid bankruptcy: Know all about the refund process

CBI seizes Rs 20 cr in cash from premises of former CMD of WAPCOS Limited

Topics :airlinesBankruptcyInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeCivil Aviation

First Published: May 03 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story