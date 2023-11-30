Home / Companies / News / Go First CEO Kaushik Khona resigns amid airline's uncertain future

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona resigns amid airline's uncertain future

Go First stopped flying in early May and filed for voluntary bankruptcy proceedings amid financial woes, mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues

Section 10 pertains to voluntary insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Grounded Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona has put in his papers, nearly seven months after the no-frills airline filed for insolvency proceedings.

In an e mail to the airline's employees on Thursday, Khona said that November 30 is his last day at the company.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Khona had returned to Go First in August 2020 as its CEO.

"With a heavy heart, I have to inform that today is my last day with the company. I got an opportunity to work for Go FIRST once again in August 2020 and with your able and active support I tried to perform to my best abilities," Khona said in the e mail.

Earlier, he was with the carrier from 2008 to 2011.

"... the Board of Directors decided to file for Section 10 application under the IBC and we still continued to provide the best support to the company We were hopeful that we will resume the operations soon and at least from June 2023 but it got delayed" he said in the e mail accessed by PTI.

Section 10 pertains to voluntary insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to him, all the employees of the airline worked with "sincere dedication" to get the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval for the resumption of operations after they conducted a detailed audit for all operations and aircraft.

"Unfortunately, things have not worked in our favour inspite of huge efforts. Even salaries, we have not been paid for almost 6 months inspite of several requests and representations to all concerned including the RP, CoC (Committee of Creditors) and the Wadia Group," he added.

The company has significant value but unfortunately, the Resolution Professional (RP) has not found anyone who can take this forward, Khona said.

Go First stopped flying in early May and filed for voluntary bankruptcy proceedings amid financial woes, mainly triggered by Pratt & Whitney engine issues.

Also Read

Go First to credit two months of salary in Sept: CEO Kaushik Khona

Go First revival plan: DGCA to conduct audit before restarting operations

SpiceJet insolvency plea maintainable, engine lessor WLFC tells NCLT

MP polls: Jolt to BJP in Madhya Pradesh as MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns

Congress flags low debt recovery under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Honasa Consumer's stock at record levels in Maharashtra, Goa supply chain

Britain's antitrust regulator wins appeal to probe Apple's mobile browser

NCLT has power to decide IBC disputes, not HC: Go First RP to Delhi HC

PVR Inox plans to open 150 screens next fiscal with Rs 500 crore investment

Jewellery brand Tanishq expands footprint in US, opens two stores in Texas

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Civil AviationIndian aviationIndian airlines

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story