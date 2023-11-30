Jewellery brand Tanishq expands footprint in US, opens two stores in Texas

Tanishq, an Indian jewellery brand, has opened its store here and in Frisco as part of its global business expansion strategy and to cater to the growing needs of the Indian diaspora in the US.

The US state of Texas, with the second largest Indian Diaspora, is now home to two of Tanishq's stores, one in Houston and the other in Frisco, near Dallas.

At the inaugural event, the Consul General of India in Houston, DC Manjunath was the Chief Guest.

He was joined by CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited, Kuruvilla Markose, CEO of Titan International business and Michael McCabe, Resident Director, North America, Tata Sons.

The brand is owned by The Tata Group, a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate.

Delighted to see that Tanishq, Tata company's jewellery arm opened its 2 new stores in Texas; Houston & Frisco, thus enhancing India-US connection, Consul General Manjunath told PTI.

Tanishq spells beauty with elegance, style with tradition, on the solid principles of authenticity, innovation, and trust," Markose said at the event.

"In the USA, like other 410 locations around, we aim to delight our customers," he said.

With a firm commitment to quality, ethical sourcing, and a tailored retail experience, Tanishq is here to provide customers with jewellery that epitomizes perfection, said Amrit Pal Singh, Business Head for Jewelry North America, Tanishq International Business.

The launch is a part of Tanishq's International business expansion strategy. Tanishq is also at the cusp of opening another store in Chicago, and thereafter in the Bay Area by early-mid next year.

The company's expansion plans include opening 20 to 30 more locations in North America and the Middle East collectively over the next two to three years.

Tanishq currently has a presence of more than 410 stores in India. The company launched its first store, outside India, in Dubai in November 2020, and since then, has added eleven stores outside India, seven in the UAE, two in Qatar, one in Singapore and one in New Jersey, USA.

According to the US Census Bureau, jewellery store sales were estimated at USD 33.2 billion in 2020, which was a 25 per cent increase over the previous decade. Tanishq has been in the US market through e-commerce for over 2 years and has physically been in the US with its first store in New Jersey which was opened earlier in January this year.