Go First files appeal against Delhi HC order barring it to fly aircraft

The court said it will take up the case on Monday

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 9:25 PM IST
Go First on Friday filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court challenging the order of the single-judge order of the same court that granted access to lessors of the insolvent airline and said the Resolution Professional(RP) cannot access leased aircraft.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

The court said it will take up the case on Monday.

Go First on Thursday told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it will appeal the Delhi High Court order of July 5 which said the cash-strapped airline cannot fly the leased aircraft.

“The respondent, Go Air, its directors, employees, agents, officers or representatives, or the Resolution Professionals or their representative as appointed by the NCLT are hereby restrained from removing, replacing, taking out any part or component, or any relevant operational or other manual records, documentation from any of 30 aircraft except with prior written approval of lessor of such aircraft,” the Delhi High Court said on Wednesday.

It said there can be no denial that the aircraft of the petitioner lessors are highly valuable and sophisticated equipment and require maintenance for their preservation.

This has led to a tussle between the lessors and the airline on whether the aircraft can be flown by the insolvent airline as per the revival plan.

The Delhi HC also allowed lessors of Go First to do inspection and maintenance relating to the aircraft in possession of the insolvent airline until the final disposal of the writ petition (of the lessors).

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 9:25 PM IST

