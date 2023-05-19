

Speaking at a post-results earning call, IndiGo's Chief Financial Officer Gaurav Negi said they would add 45-50 aircraft to their operations in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This is no more than the original plan given on March 23, the report said.

Despite the news of Go First grounding its operations, the management of IndiGo, Indigo is in no hurry to expand its capacity, reports The Economic Times (ET).



Citing data from Cirium, a firm that collates data on aviation analytics, ET reported that Go First had higher traffic on leisure destinations such as Srinagar, Leh, and Goa. The discontinuation of Go First's operations has resulted in a steep airfare hike on these routes. Previously, in 2019, when Jet Airways brought down curtains, IndiGo had added 45 aircraft to its fleet. Reportedly, Go First grounded its flights on May 3, which has created a vacuum in this space. When operational, Go First catered to 7 per cent of the market.