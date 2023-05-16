Lesson for Go First from Jet Airways' insolvency: Restart quickly

Go First, owned by the Wadia group, filed for voluntary corporate insolvency resolution on May 2 due to inadequate capacity utilisation that led to a cash crunch. Jet Airways, on the other hand, had tried its hand at debt restructuring before being dragged into insolvency proceedings by its lenders in April 2019, and the process hasn’t neared an end four years since.

Both Jet Airways and Go First have met with a similar fate of landing up in insolvency, albeit for different reasons. Whether Go First will be able to avoid the sharp erosion in value like in the case of Jet, experts say, will depend on how quickly it is able to restart operations and retain its slots at airports.