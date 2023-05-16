Will India be an all-electric or a hybrid market for Toyota Motor?

“We aim to achieve zero carbon from vehicles, from manufacturing by 2035 and the life cycle by 2050,” said Vikram Gulati, country head at Toyota Motor Kirloskar, adding, “So it means taking ownership and responsibility for a wider gamut beyond the vehicle, beyond the manufacturing gates to include the supply chain, the dealerships and the value chain.” The other three areas include for example, minimising the use of water, recycling, and promoting recycling, including within Toyota’s operations.

Given that Toyota Motor Corporation has been the world’s largest car-maker by volume for the past three years consecutively, it's no surprise that the company was also one of the first to launch hybrid and electric cars such as the Toyota Prius (1997) and the Camry Hybrid (2013), both of which are currently sold in India. In that context, while the company has sold over 21 million electrified vehicles worldwide, of which most are hybrids, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the company’s India subsidiary, is focused on clear products, greener technologies and cars that target segment domination, its leadership said.