Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Godrej Agrovet, Provivi partner to launch eco-friendly pest control

Godrej Agrovet, Provivi partner to launch eco-friendly pest control

The biodegradable pest control products are expected to be available to Indian farmers by 2029, the companies said

Godrej Agrovet, one of India's largest diversified food and agri-business conglomerates
Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Agribusiness firm Godrej Agrovet (GAVL) on Monday said it has formed a strategic partnership with US-based Provivi to introduce sustainable pheromone-based pest control solutions for India's rice and corn farmers.

Under the agreement, GAVL will distribute Provivi's YSB Eco-Dispenser for controlling yellow stem borer in rice crops. The company has also secured exclusive commercialisation rights in India for the FAW Eco-Dispenser, which targets fall armyworm in corn.

"With changing climatic conditions leading to increased pest challenges, it's more important than ever to empower Indian farmers with innovative, sustainable technologies," GAVL Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav said in a statement.

The biodegradable pest control products are expected to be available to Indian farmers by 2029, the companies said.

India, a major global rice exporter and significant corn producer, faces ongoing challenges from crop-damaging pests that increase production costs for farmers.

"This partnership allows Provivi to expand our impact in one of the world's fastest-growing agricultural markets," Provivi CEO Corey Huck said.

More From This Section

MakeMyTrip inks deal with Cred to acquire Happay Expense Platform

WeWork India appoints Virwani as non-exec chairman, Karan to be MD, CEO

India's Apollo Radiology acquires reporting wing of UK's InHealth Group

Odysse to give 40,000 EVs to Zypp as investment deal, says CEO Nemin Vora

Meesho acts against 22 mn suspicious transactions, files 12 cases in a yr

The collaboration aims to leverage GAVL's extensive distribution network to deliver environmentally friendly pest management tools to millions of Indian farmers who depend on rice and corn cultivation.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Temasek's arm cuts off 1.4% stake in Godrej Agrovet for over Rs 212 cr

Godrej Consumer falls 5% as Q1 nos miss estimates; forays into pet care mkt

Godrej Agrovet signs pact to acquire Tyson's stake in Godrej Tyson Foods

Godrej Agrovet Q1 results: PAT up 28.3% at Rs 135 cr, total revenue falls

India's tyre industry braces for another year of sluggish growth: CRISIL

Topics :Godrej AgrovetAgriculture

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story