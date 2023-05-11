Godrej & Boyce unit Godrej Electricals & Electronics has bagged order worth Rs 2,000 crore from power transmission, railways and solar projects.

"The Power Infrastructure and Renewable Energy (PIRE) business of Godrej Electricals & Electronics, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd, has secured orders worth over Rs 2,000 crore from Power Transmission, Railways, and Solar Projects," a company statement said.

The projects include EPC (engineering procurement construction) for EHV substations of 400kV & 765kV across India, a GIS substation with 220kV underground cable in Mumbai and a 132kV substation project in Nepal, it stated.

In the solar segment, the company has secured an order for a ground-mounted solar plant of 20MW in West Bengal.

The order supports the business' aim to grow its solar EPC portfolio by 30 per cent annually over the next three years and promote energy conservation, it said.

The business marks its entry into railway electrification with a project of over Rs 900 crore from Indian Railways for the construction of traction substations and associated works.

The project aligns with India's vision of modernizing its railways and promoting sustainable transportation.

The project is part of 'Mission Raftar' which is meant for upgrading speed to 160 Kmph/200 Kmph on the existing New Delhi-Howrah route and between Mathura and Palwal on the existing New Delhi-Mumbai route.

Raghavendra Mirji, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics, said in the statement, "These orders align well with our diversification strategy to strengthen the power transmission sector and enter the railways and international segments."



"With the substation orders in power transmission, we have now diversified our customer base to include non-utility clients, in addition to the current power utilities," he said.

With these orders, G&B has expanded its portfolio in EHV cable, EHV substation, traction substation and solar projects across India as well as in Nepal.

"Going forward, we hope to secure more such opportunities and serve new segments to contribute to the improvement of infrastructure and power transmission in India," he said.