Home / Companies / News / Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate

Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate

Company estimates commercial supplies will start from the fourth quarter of 2023-24

BS Reporter Chennai
Chemplast Sanmar unit signs deal to manufacture advanced intermediate

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 1:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The custom manufactured chemicals division of Chemplast Sanmar has signed an agreement with a global agrochemical company to manufacture an advanced intermediate.
“Last quarter, we announced that we have been selected to manufacture an intermediate for an established generic Active Ingredient. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for this intermediate with a global agrochemical innovator company,” said Krishna Kumar Rangachari, Deputy Managing Director, Chemplast Sanmar. Chemplast didn’t close the company’s name.

The LOI covers a period of five years and Chemplast estimates commercial supplies will start from the fourth quarter of 2023-24. This new product will be manufactured in a production block which is on track for commissioning in the second of the current financial year.
This development is in continuation of Chemplast Sanmar’s earlier announcement with respect to another LOI (signed in November 2022 with a "global innovator company" for supplying an advanced intermediate for a new active ingredient, and its announcement in February 2023 to kick-start the next phase of expansion of the multi-purpose facility. “This new LOI reaffirms the strength of our product pipeline, demonstrates our technical know-how, and our ability to combine a world-class research and development capability with a broad range of chemical technologies at a production scale,” said Rangachari.

The custom manufactured chemicals division manufactures advanced intermediates for agrochemical, pharmaceutical, and fine chemical innovators. Led by chemists and engineers, the division has invested in state-of-the-art production blocks, pilot and research and development facilities to handle a wide range of chemistries and processes. 

Also Read

Chemplast Sanmar to spend Rs 680 cr on expanding CMC works at Hosur

Innovator drugs maintain market hold even after patent expiry, shows data

Statsguru: Six charts show average variation in the Budget estimates

Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 1.8x on Day-1, QIB portion not fully covered

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO subscribed over 5x on strong retail, HNI interest

Disney+ loses 4 million subscribers as fresh layoff round approaches

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Apple now the only major smartphone brand without a foldable device

Uber launches flight bookings in UK, plans to double down on growth

NIIF appoints Rajiv Dhar as interim MD & CEO; Sujoy Bose demits office

Topics :Chemplast Sanmarmanufacturing Agrochemical companiesCompanies

First Published: May 11 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story