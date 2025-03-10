Godrej commences work at Tamil Nadu unit; eyes expansion as export hub

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Monday commenced operations at its first integrated greenfield manufacturing plant in Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu, with an investment of Rs 515 crore. The company aims to develop the unit into an export hub, targeting markets like the United States, Latin America, and Africa, among others.

This is the largest single investment made by GCPL to boost its production capabilities.

“We want to develop this into an export hub, and Chennai port is closer too. We have businesses in the United States, Latin America, and Africa. We also have good raw material availability,” said Sudhir Sitapati, managing director and chief executive officer, GCPL, in an interview with Business Standard.

The plant officially started operations with the ceremonial activation of the production line by Chief Minister M K Stalin, who marked the occasion by turning on the first production run.

“The facility was swiftly operationalised in a record time of just 13 months, showcasing our speedy governance," said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, Tamil Nadu.

In 2024, GCPL conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

Also Read

Sudhir Sitapati further added, “The Chengalpattu plant represents a transformational shift in our manufacturing capabilities, serving as GCPL’s first fully integrated facility under one roof. This advanced facility will produce products from some of our best-selling brands, including Cinthol, Godrej No.1, GoodKnight, Godrej Aer, and Godrej Expert Hair Colour.

We foresee this factory generating Rs 1,500 crore in turnover once all planned production lines are fully operational. Beyond being just a manufacturing hub, this facility is set to be a key driver of innovation, productivity, and sustainability, positioning GCPL for continued growth and success in the future. We commend the Tamil Nadu government for its progressive and futuristic vision, which has enabled us to achieve this milestone.”

“Designed with cutting-edge automation and digitisation, the plant features highly automated, high-speed production lines that operate 2-4 times faster than our current lines, significantly upgrading production efficiency. The plant will embrace Industry 4.0 technologies, including IoT for real-time data analytics, AI, and machine learning to optimise processes,” said Saurabh Jhawar, head - product supply organisation, India & SAARC, GCPL.

The plant has created over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs. The facility plans to employ 50 per cent women and 5 per cent employees from LGBTQIA+ communities and persons with disabilities.

“It is definitely adding pressure. The price rise is due to two reasons, including a rise in international palm oil prices and an increase in import duty in India. I hope that will stabilise soon. It is putting short-term margin pressure on us,” said Sitapati when asked about the rise in raw material prices.

He expects consumption to increase in the coming quarters.