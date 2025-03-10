Tata Capital plans to raise $750 mn via ECBs under $2 bn MTN programme

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata group, is seeking to raise up to $750 million through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) as part of its $2 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme. The proceeds will be used for on-lending and other business operations, according to bankers familiar with the matter.

The fundraising comes as the company prepares for an initial public offering (IPO), expected by September, pending shareholder approval. In December, Tata Capital sought regulatory clearance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise over $750 million from international markets. Its subsidiary, Tata Capital Housing Finance, also applied to raise $200 million, according to RBI data.

HSBC and Standard Chartered have been appointed as joint bookrunners for the issuance, as per Bloomberg. Tata Capital is expected to launch the dollar-denominated senior unsecured bond with a three-year tenor, maturing in December 2028, under its MTN programme—subject to market conditions. Such notes, typically maturing within five to ten years, allow companies to tap investors for debt on a rolling basis, with maturities extending up to 30 years. Tata Capital is not alone in courting foreign capital. Reliance Industries is in the market for $3 billion in overseas debt, with offers due by mid-March. Meanwhile, Shriram Finance is raising around $1.5 billion from a commercial bank for on-lending, RBI data shows.

In January, S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'BBB-' foreign currency long-term issue rating to Tata Capital Ltd.’s proposed US dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes. At the end of February, Tata Capital’s board approved an IPO and a rights issue, making it the second Tata group company to go public within two years, following Tata Technologies’ listing in November 2023. While the company has not disclosed the IPO’s size, banking sources estimate it could raise between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion. Ahead of the IPO, Tata Capital also approved a rights issue at a face value of Rs 10 per share to raise Rs 1,504 crore. Tata Sons, the group’s holding company, will fully subscribe to the offering. Tata Sons owns a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital.