Home / Companies / News / Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Growth in domestic business exceeds expectations, says maker of Cinthol soaps

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Godrej Consumer Products said on Wednesday it expects double-digit sales growth on a consolidated basis in the fourth-quarter, citing "very strong" business for its products.

Consumer demand is steady and the FMCG sector is gradually recovering.  “The quality of our profits should see improvement, led by gross margin recovery and continued marketing investments translating to strong double-digit EBITDA growth,” said the company, referring to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The maker of Cinthol soaps said it expected double-digit volume and value growth as domestic business exceeds expectations. “Our domestic branded business growth was very strong registering volume and value growth in teens. This is in line with our strategy of volume driven category development.”

Growth was led by double-digit volume and value improvement in home care and personal care. The company said its Indonesia business was recovering gradually with mid-single digit constant currency sales growth.

“We believe building blocks in Indonesia are in place to drive steady-to-strong performance in the next fiscal year,” it said in its business update.

Godrej Africa, USA, and Middle East (GAUM) reported better than mid-single digit sales growth in constant currency terms due to elections and the impact of demonetisation in Nigeria. The company expected a strong sales recovery in March in these regions.

Topics :Godrej Consumer ProductsEBITDAcintholFMCG

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Also Read

SC upholds demonetisation, says test of proportionality satisfied

Hindustan Unilever cuts prices of soaps, detergents after 2 years of hikes

Margin gains ahead for Godrej Consumer Products on strong sales

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

FMCG companies may see price hike-led revenue growth In July-September

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Cyient shares jump 5% in mid-session trade after firm rejigs top leadership

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story