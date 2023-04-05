Home / Companies / News / Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd announced top management changes in its Indian two-wheeler arm with appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle India

New Delhi
Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday announced top management changes in its Indian two-wheeler arm with the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Otani, also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan, will succeed Atsushi Ogata, who returns to Shanghai, China as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd with effect from April 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

In 2022 Otani was appointed as Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. He started his career with Honda Japan in 1997 and held several leadership positions in the company's business in different global markets.

Ogata had spearheaded Honda's Indian two-wheeler operations for three years.

The company also announced the elevation of Vinay Dhingra, who was earlier Director General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI, as the Senior Director Human Resource and Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.

Besides, the company said Yogesh Mathur, previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain, earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy, are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

Mathur, as the new Director, will be responsible for customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business along with sales and marketing, it added.

On the other hand, Jain in his new position will be responsible for purchase and will be replacing V Sridhar who was Senior Director Purchase and has retired after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI, the company said.

Topics :Honda MotorcyclesIndian companiesHonda Motor

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 2:20 PM IST

Also Read

Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into EV segment: Brokerages

Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event

Honda introduces new Activa125, compliant with latest BS-VI norms

Q2 results: Hero MotoCorp net profit falls 9% YoY to Rs 682 crore

Honda's EV roadmap: Dedicated factory, first two e-scooter models in a year

Cyient shares jump 5% in mid-session trade after firm rejigs top leadership

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story