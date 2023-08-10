Home / Companies / News / Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 515 cr in TN, to set up manufacturing unit

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 515 cr in TN, to set up manufacturing unit

The employee base at the manufacturing unit would comprise 50 per cent women, members of LGBTQ community and disabled people

Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Fast moving consumer goods major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd will invest Rs 515 crore in Tamil Nadu to set up a manufacturing facility and signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government on Thursday.

The company would be setting up their greenfield production unit in neighbouring Chengalpet district to produce body care products, Minister for industries T R B Rajaa said.

The employee base at the manufacturing unit would comprise 50 per cent women, members of LGBTQ community and disabled people.

"Another feather in the cap of M K Stalin government. FMCG giant Godrej Group would soon start production of most of its products right here in Tamil Nadu in a state of the art brand new unit," he said.

It was a pleasure to meet Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Executive Chairperson Nisaba Godrej, a true diversity torch bearer, and share ideas for the benefit of both the state and Godrej. Truly amazed at her passion for inclusivity and sustainability, he said in a social media post.

At an event at the Secretariat, top officials of Godrej Group exchanged documents with Guidance Tamil Nadu MD and CEO Vishnu in the presence of the Chief Minister Stalin at the Secretariat on Thursday.

According to company officials, the facility in Tamil Nadu guarantees access to crucial southern markets and facilitates meeting requirements in neighbouring regions.

"We aspire to develop this factory as a lighthouse unit and strive to be among the first few factories in Tamil Nadu to achieve this recognition," Godrej said.

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

