Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises denies reports of exiting $6 billion venture with Wilmar

Adani Enterprises denies reports of exiting $6 billion venture with Wilmar

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Adani Enterprises on Thursday denied the reports stating that it is planning to exit the $6 billion joint venture with Wilmar International. In a regulatory filing, it said that there is no such event as of now. 

"We would like to clarify that as of now, there is no such event concerning the media report, which requires any disclosure from the company side per regulation 20 of Sebi listing regulations," the company said.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Adani Enterprises is exploring selling its stake in its consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International.

The conglomerate was considering a potential sale of its 44 per cent stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months, according to the report. The India-based fast-moving consumer goods maker is currently valued at $6.17 billion.

Gautam Adani and his family may retain a minority stake in a personal capacity following a sale, while Wilmar could decide to retain its stake in the business, the report added. 

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Adani Enterprises may decide to keep its stake, the report said.

Adani Wilmar last week reported a net loss of Rs 79 crore in the June quarter due to lower income amid a fall in the prices of cooking oils. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 194 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell 12 per cent to Rs 12,928 crore during the April-June period from Rs 14,724 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Adani Wilmar said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Wilmar sells edible oils and other food items under Fortune Brand.

"We have regained the momentum in our edible oil business with the decline in the edible oil prices. The soft prices of edible oil are expected to augur well for the industry," Angshu Mallick, managing director and chief executive officer of Adani Wilmar Ltd, said.

Also Read

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

TMS Ep485: ITC hotel demerger, Russian crude oil, textile stocks, demerger

Shipping Corporation soars 10% on govt's approval to demerger plan

Gautam Adani prepared to go solo on hydrogen mega-project in India

Grasim Industries posts 56% Q1 profit drop on chemicals, textile slump

Godrej FMCG firm to set up Rs 515 cr manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Jindal family-backed Shalimar Paints scripts new coming after stagnation

DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity

Topics :Adani WilmarAdani EnterprisesAdani Enterprises LtdAdani GroupGautam AdaniWilmar InternationalFMCG companiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story