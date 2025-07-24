Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace business has inked a pact with aircraft engines maker Pratt & Whitney for aerospace parts manufacturing.

The contract will significantly expand the company's offerings in aircraft engine applications, both in terms of technology and production volumes, it said.

The mandate reinforces Godrej's commitment to advancing India's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and aligns with its vision to become a key supplier to global aircraft engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Godrej Enterprises Group said.

Pratt & Whitney is a part of the RTX business, and a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.