Godrej Interio aims to ride e-commerce wave, targets 18-20% growth

Godrej Interio, the furniture brand under Godrej & Boyce, is aiming to leverage the growth of electronic commerce (e-commerce) in India with relevant business developments, said the company’s top executive.

“We are currently in the process of revamping our entire website. We are going to do a lot of personalisation digitally to improve customer experience and scale up our e-commerce presence through our own website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart,” said Swapneel Nagarkar, executive president and business head at Godrej Interio.

The furniture major wants to double its sales via e-commerce to 10 per cent of its total sales in the next five years. Its revenue for the financial year 2025 (FY25) is estimated to be around Rs 3,500 crore, with e-commerce accounting for Rs 100 crore.

The company is eyeing 18–20 per cent overall topline growth in the coming years, against the current growth of 12–13 per cent. The firm’s parent company has planned an investment of Rs 100 crore for its digital revamp, customer experience, and sales growth through e-commerce over the next year. Meanwhile, Deloitte has projected India’s e-commerce market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21 per cent to reach $325 billion by 2030. However, outpacing e-commerce in terms of growth rate, India’s quick-commerce (q-commerce) market is estimated to expand to $40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 45 per cent.

Godrej Interio also has plans to leverage the q-commerce boom, but it does not see “much of furniture sales happening through quick commerce.” “We are in the process of listing some of our products, like standard cupboards, on q-commerce platforms. There is interest being shown by the q-commerce companies,” Nagarkar added. The firm wants to expand its pincode reach to 19,000 pin codes from the current 17,200 pin codes via e-commerce. It is also planning to add about 50–60 showrooms and 250 retail outlets next year. Amid its expansion plans, the company does not have any immediate fundraising plans. “There is enough and more funding for our business from the parent. It can take care of our requirements,” added Nagarkar.

Of its total revenue through sales, the company’s business-to-business (B2B) segment accounts for 70 per cent, while the rest belongs to the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment. Nagarkar said, “Our B2C portfolio is going to grow by 12–13 per cent this year, despite the market growing at hardly 3–4 per cent, specifically the B2C part.” “Now, the plan is not to have more manufacturing units because Rs 300 crore has already been invested over the last four to five years, and that investment is just about to be completed. However, we want to scale up and have more of our own showrooms and franchisee showrooms. That is where more investments are going,” added Nagarkar.