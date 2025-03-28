Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹1,000 cr in Gurugram luxury project

Godrej Properties has said it sold 90 homes worth over ₹1,000 crore on the day its luxury project, Astra, was launched in Gurugram.

Godrej Astra is in the Golf Course Road micro market and spreads over 2.76 acres. According to Magicbricks.com, the average property rate there was ₹25,087 per square foot in the quarter ending December 2024, up 4 per cent quarter on quarter.

Golf Course Road is valued for its upscale residential and commercial properties and Astra is the company’s second launch there after Godrej Miraya, a premium residential project launched in October.

“We are delighted with the response to our luxury project, Godrej Astra. We’d like to take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties,” said Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties. “Gurugram is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence there in the coming years.”

The company earlier this week sold homes worth over ₹1,000 crore with a total area of about 0.84 million square feet in its project, Godrej Madison Avenue, in Kokapet, Hyderabad. In February, the company sold inventory worth over ₹1,000 crore in Godrej Evergreen Square in Hinjewadi, Pune.

Godrej Properties’ profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25) increased by 161.2 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), to ₹162.64 crore.

Sales declined by 4.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,446 crore. The company said that despite the decline it delivered sales of more than ₹5,000 crore for the sixth consecutive quarter. On a quarterly basis, sales were up by 4.8 per cent.

The company’s revenue from operations in Q3 FY25 stood at ₹968.88 crore, up by 193.21 per cent Y-o-Y.