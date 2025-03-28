Ashok Leyland's defence business bags multiple orders worth Rs 700 cr

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, on Friday said its defence business has secured multiple orders worth over Rs 700 crore. The vehicles will cater to troop transportation, logistics, and other specialised mobility needs under the close-in weapon systems (CIWS) programme.

With these orders, Ashok Leyland has further strengthened its position as a leader in advanced land mobility solutions for the armed and paramilitary forces. The contracts include a range of specialised vehicles such as the Stallion 4x4, Stallion 6x6, Short Chassis Bus, and Mobility System Travelling Platform. These vehicles offer high reliability and off-road capability, ensuring smooth manoeuvrability across challenging terrains and meeting varied operational demands.

“For decades, Ashok Leyland has been a trusted partner in defence mobility. We are immensely proud to have secured these new orders, which reinforce Ashok Leyland’s leadership in the sector and reaffirm our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the armed forces. The defence business remains a key pillar of Ashok Leyland’s future growth,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland.

“As a proud proponent of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ we are committed to strengthening India’s defence capabilities through indigenous design and manufacturing in the defence mobility sector. Our platforms, ranging from 4x4 to 12x12, packed with contemporary defence-specific features including armouring, are known for their versatility and durability. They remain the backbone of logistics and specialist needs of the armed forces. As the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, we take pride in supporting our forces and are committed to delivering these orders on time. Our pipeline of future defence orders and tenders is also quite robust,” said Amandeep Singh, president – defence business, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland said it remains focused on developing indigenous mobility solutions that meet the operational requirements of the armed forces while contributing to India’s self-reliance in defence. With a legacy of excellence and a spirit of innovation, the company continues to power the Indian Army’s logistics network, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in strengthening national defence capabilities.