Ashok Leyland's defence unit bags orders worth Rs 700 cr from Indian Army

Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland said on Friday its defence business has won orders worth more than Rs 700 crore from the Indian Army, “reinforcing the company’s leadership” in the sector. The vehicles to be supplied will meet the Army’s needs for troop transportation, logistics, and other specialised mobility requirements under the close-in weapon systems programme. Ashok Leyland said the recently awarded contracts are for a diverse range of vehicles that combine “superior reliability with exceptional off-road capability, ensuring seamless manoeuvrability across country’s most demanding terrains, meeting a variety of operational requirements”. The vehicles include Stallion 4x4 and 6x6 trucks, short chassis bus, and mobility system travelling platform.

“For decades, Ashok Leyland has been a trusted partner in defence mobility. We are immensely proud to have secured these new orders, which reinforce Ashok Leyland’s leadership in the sector and reaffirms our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the armed forces,” said Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland. “The defence business remains a key pillar of Ashok Leyland’s future growth.”

“As a proud proponent of Atmanirbhar Bharat, we are committed to strengthening India’s defence capabilities through indigenous design and manufacturing in the Defence mobility sector,” said Amandeep Singh, president – defence business, Ashok Leyland, referring to the government’s campaign for self-reliance in manufacturing.

“As the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army, we take immense pride in supporting our forces and remain committed to delivering these orders on time. Our future defence order and tender pipeline is also quite robust,” said Singh.

Ashok Leyland is committed to developing indigenous mobility solutions that not only fulfill the operational needs of the armed forces but also advance India’s self-reliance in defence, said the company in a statement.